Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada

Multiple shots were fired at a newly-opened cafe owned by comedian and actor Kapil Sharma located along the border of the towns of Surrey and Delta in British Columbia, Canada. Multiple shots were fired at a newly-opened cafe owned by comedian and actor Kapil Sharma in Canada.

Kap’s Cafe, which was inaugurated recently, was targeted in the wee hours of Thursday by unknown persons.

The shootings occurred in what is largely a residential locality and in fact, there are apartments in the complex where the café is situated.

Several bullets were fired at the café and shattered a window, according to Sameer Kaushal, founder of the outlet NewsDerby, who was at the scene of the crime on Thursday morning.

Several cruisers of the Surrey Police Service or SPS lined the street outside the café, which is located in a popular destination for outings.

An unverified video of a person firing at the café at night also went viral on social media as did unconfirmed posts in which Harjit Singh Laddi and Toofan Singh, who are associated with the proscribed terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack. BKI is recognised as a terrorist outfit by the Canadian government.

In the posts, in English and Punjabi, they claimed an episode of the popular Kapil Sharma Show featured a character who made some humorous remarks about the dress and behaviour of Nihangs, which hurt their religious sentiments. Neither the veracity of the posts nor the claim could be established at this time.

Surrey Police Service (SPS) in a statement said investigations are on into the incident.

“On Thursday, July 10, at 1:50 am, Surrey Police Service was called to a business located in the 8400 block of 120 Street for a report of shots fired,” the SPS said.

“Upon police arrival, it was quickly determined that the shots were fired towards the business, damaging the property, while staff members were still present inside,” it said.

The SPS said there were no injuries to anyone at the business.

It said “the investigation is continuing and connections to other incidents and potential motives are being examined.”The Vancouver Sun reported that the police do not have a description of the suspect yet and the motive for the shooting has not been determined.

The city and the lower mainland region of the province have seen a wave of businesses that have been targeted by criminal gangs with the objective of extortion.

On July 3, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced the arrest of two persons, who were not identified by name, for their involvement in extortion-related violence. A day later they had been released without charges, according to the outlet Global News.

On June 11, businessman Satwinder Sharma was shot dead in neighbouring Abbotsford. Satish Kumar, president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, has experienced his businesses being targeted multiple times this year. Kumar told the outlet Vancouver Sun last month, “My life is on the line. My family’s life is on the line.” In December 2023, the residence where his son and family live was also fired upon.