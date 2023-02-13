Shots fired at Mohali resident’s car: FIR lodged

Two days after a Phase-11 resident had a narrow escape after two unidentified men fired three gunshots at his car’s windshield in Sector 88 on Thursday evening, police on Saturday registered a case at the Sohana police station.

The FIR was lodged under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, besides relevant sections of the Arms Act, on the complaint of the car owner, Abhishek Tiwari, who is son of former Punjab ADGP BP Tiwari.

In his complaint, Tiwari had said that he was headed to his friend’s house at Hero Homes in his Honda Accord around 7.45 pm on Thursday. “But since it was dark, I lost my way. So, I stopped and asked my friend to share his GPS location. While I was checking the location on Google Maps, two men on a motorcycle fired at my car’s windshield and fled,” he had alleged.

Abhishek had shared that the pillion rider was wearing a white kurta-pyjama.

“I saved myself by ducking swiftly. I saw the men escaping on their motorcycle through the side mirror, following which I came out of the car and hid at a safe location before informing the police,” he said.

He added in his complaint that he had also received a threat call last month to withdraw a business fraud case filed by him in a local court.

Meanwhile, following the FIR, the complainant expressed concern at why the police didn’t add attempt to murder section in the FIR when it was clearly a murder bid. Sohana SHO Gurcharan Singh could not be contacted for a comment.