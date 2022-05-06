Show-cause notices: Chandigarh AAP councillors term vote against party lines a result of confusion

The six Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors, who were served show-cause notices for voting against party lines of an agenda item in the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House meeting on April 30, termed it a result of “confusion” and “miscommunication” in their response.

Those put on notice were Jaswinder Kaur (ward 1), Suman Devi (ward 4), Poonam (ward 16), Taruna Mehta (ward 18), Prem Lata (ward 23) and Kuldeep Dhalor (ward 26).

Mehta said, “It was a case of miscommunication as the agenda had come a night before the meeting.” A similar explanation was echoed by Lata, who said, “There was miscommunication and confusion at the time of voting. I have been a very loyal servant of the party and there is no question of voting against the party.” She also rubbished allegations of being “sold out” that were levelled against the six councillors.

Dhalor also claimed that the party line wasn’t clear and there was lots of “confusion” at the time of voting.

The show-cause notice, issued by AAP’s Chandigarh unit convenor Prem Garg, had asked the councillors to respond by Thursday afternoon as to why they voted in favour of the agenda item brought by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led MC. AAP had decided to seek deferment of the item in question, which was about the work contract for road sweeping to be awarded to M/s Lions Services Limited.

“It was clearly discussed that all councillors shall demand deferment of the agenda item so that AAP can get some time to go through the terms and conditions of the tender. During the meeting, leader of the House Yogesh Dhingra demanded the polls,” the notice said.

The councillors’ move had resulted in major embarrassment to the party as the agenda item was passed with 19 votes in the House of 35.

