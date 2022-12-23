Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Show-cause notices to 28 panchayat heads for slow pace of development works in Kangra

Show-cause notices to 28 panchayat heads for slow pace of development works in Kangra

Published on Dec 23, 2022 12:40 AM IST

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal has sought replies from them within 15 days as to why they failed to spend the funds sanctioned by the 15th finance commission on time

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal has issued show-cause notices to the heads of 28 panchayats in the district over slow pace or stalled development projects. (Twitter/@drnipunjindal)
Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal has issued show-cause notices to the heads of 28 panchayats in the district over slow pace or stalled development projects. (Twitter/@drnipunjindal)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal has issued show-cause notices to the heads of 28 panchayats in the district over slow pace or stalled development projects.

The deputy commissioner has sought replies from them within 15 days as to why they failed to spend the funds sanctioned by the 15th finance commission on time.

Action may be taken against the pradhans who do not respond within the stipulated period under the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, Jindal said.

He said the show-cause notices had been issued after taking cognisance of alleged negligence in development works in 28 panchayats of eight development blocks.

“The action had been taken against the panchayats for not spending the approved funds till 2021-22 and 2022-23. The pradhans have been given 15 days to respond to the notices. Further action will be taken against those who do not respond within the deadline,” he added.

Jindal said it appeared that the panchayats were being negligent in carrying out development works.

