Showers so far inadequate, more spells needed for paddy growth: Experts

Though the ongoing spell of rain has helped paddy farmers, experts say more showers are required to kickstart the crop growth. In Punjab, paddy is sown over 30 lakh hectares (75 lakh acres) out of which usually five lakh hectares (12.5 lakh acres) see the premium aromatic basmati variety. As per figures from the state agriculture department, about 60% paddy transplantation has taken place over 17.5 lakh hectares. (HT file)

“It is good that rain has coincided with paddy transplantation but more showers are required as transplantation into the fields from nurseries has started and farmers need huge quantity of water at this stage for puddling,” said Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University vice chancellor SS Gosal.

“The quantity of rain is less than what was predicted. Other than saving groundwater, rain brings nitrogen for plants which proves beneficial at the initial stage,” he said, adding that it is good that paddy growers in the state started transplantation late despite the fact the agriculture department had allowed them to begin transplantation from June 11.

Heavy rainfall was expected across the state from June 29 to July 1 but it got delayed and the first spell was witnessed in the intervening night of July 2 and 3 in the districts of central Punjab – Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Ropar, SAS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Khanna.

As per figures from the state agriculture department, about 60% paddy transplantation has taken place over 17.5 lakh hectares (about 43 lakh acres). Jaswant Singh, director of the department of agriculture, said the entire water for transplantation was to be drawn out of ground, which has been saved due to rainfall.

Out of the total area sown, 2 lakh hectares are under the aromatic basmati variety and the department is targeting a total of 10 lakh hectares against the previous season’s 5.96 lakh hectares. According to the director, the short duration variety (PR 126) is preferred by the farmers this season. The PAU has distributed 22,000 quintals of short duration seeds which can help sow paddy over 27.5 lakh acres.

According to officials, the area under the long duration variety PUSA-44 was preferred earlier but now farmers have began losing interest as the alternative short duration varieties are available.