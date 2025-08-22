Shrine Board gives farewell to outgoing CEO

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) hosted a farewell ceremony to bid adieu to its outgoing CEO, Anshul Garg, who served the board for over three years prior to assuming his new role as divisional commissioner of Kashmir. During his farewell address, Garg expressed gratitude to the officers and staff of the shrine board for their steadfast support and cooperation throughout his tenure. (HT Photo)

Former Jammu deputy commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya has succeeded him as the new CEO of SMVDSB.

He highlighted the various initiatives launched by the board during his tenure, which have been completed, ongoing and are forthcoming, all focused on improving facilities and services for pilgrims.

Additional CEO Alok Kumar Maurya reminisced about working under Anshul Garg’s leadership.

He extended warm wishes to Garg for success in his new role and expressed hope for his continued association with the organisation.