Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Shrine Board gives farewell to outgoing CEO

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 03:16 am IST

The SMVDSB hosted a farewell for outgoing CEO Anshul Garg, who served for over three years, and welcomed new CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) hosted a farewell ceremony to bid adieu to its outgoing CEO, Anshul Garg, who served the board for over three years prior to assuming his new role as divisional commissioner of Kashmir.

During his farewell address, Garg expressed gratitude to the officers and staff of the shrine board for their steadfast support and cooperation throughout his tenure. (HT Photo)
Former Jammu deputy commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya has succeeded him as the new CEO of SMVDSB.

During his farewell address, Garg expressed gratitude to the officers and staff of the shrine board for their steadfast support and cooperation throughout his tenure.

He highlighted the various initiatives launched by the board during his tenure, which have been completed, ongoing and are forthcoming, all focused on improving facilities and services for pilgrims.

Additional CEO Alok Kumar Maurya reminisced about working under Anshul Garg’s leadership.

He extended warm wishes to Garg for success in his new role and expressed hope for his continued association with the organisation.

