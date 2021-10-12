Shutdown in Jagraon: Hindu groups seek arrest of chief editor of Punjabi daily

Seeking arrest of Jaspal Singh Heran, the chief editor of a Punjabi daily, for allegedly using objectionable language with respect to Hindu gods and goddesses on his social networking sites, different Hindu Organisations called for a shutdown in Jagraon on Monday and staged a protest.

Members of different Hindu outfits and political parties gathered at Nalke Wala Chowk in the morning and carried out demonstrations throughout the city. They also asked shopkeepers to lower their shutters in solidarity and also blocked traffic in the area.

Tension prevailed when protestors marched toward the office of senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Gurdial Singh and announced that they will gherao the officers and were lathicharged by the cops. Later, the SSP met with 11 members of the organisations and assured them that the police will arrest the accused soon.

The protesters have issued a two-day ultimatum to the police for arresting the accused and said they will intensify the stir if their demands were not met.

A protester, Raj Bhardwaj, said, the accused was still using objectionable language against Hindu Gods on social networking sites. The Jagraon police had booked Jaspal Singh Heran, for hurting religious sentiments on Saturday.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Amit Sharma, general secretary,Hindu Ekta Manch, Jagraon. In his statement Sharma said former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal had visited Mata Chintpurni temple in Himachal Pradesh and had paid obeisance during Navratri. However, the newspaper carried the news with derogatory language and used inappropriate words for the Goddess.