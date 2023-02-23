SI caught red-handed accepting 10k bribe in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Vigilance Bureau (VB) Ferozepur nabbed a sub-inspector (SI) Jarnail Singh, in-charge police post, Mudki, in the district red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 on Wednesday.

VB said that a corruption case has been registered against the SI on the complaint of Sewak Singh, a resident of village Pakka in Faridkot district

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a release, VB said that a corruption case has been registered against the SI on the complaint of Sewak Singh, a resident of village Pakka in Faridkot district.

Giving details, the VB spokesperson added that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the police official was demanding ₹30,000 as a bribe to execute a compromise between two parties to a police complaint in which his son was involved.

The complainant further informed that the deal was struck at ₹28,000 and the accused took ₹8,000 on the spot to provide a copy of the compromise. While handing over the money, the complainant recorded the entire conversation on his phone as evidence.

The spokesperson informed that the VB investigated the allegations levelled by the complainant and laid a trap. The accused police official was caught while taking a bribe of ₹10,000 as a second instalment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under the Prevention Of Corruption Act has been registered against the SI at VB police station Ferozepur.