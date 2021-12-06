Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sidhu does a Kejriwal, joins guest teachers’ stir in Delhi
chandigarh news

Sidhu does a Kejriwal, joins guest teachers’ stir in Delhi

Last month, Kejriwal had joined the contractual teachers in Punjab’s Mohali, who staged a protest making a similar demand.
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Delhi government guest teachers who are holding a protest over their demand for permanent jobs outside the residence of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu joined a sit-in protest of Delhi guest teachers demanding regularisation of their jobs outside Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines on Sunday.

Last month, Kejriwal had joined the contractual teachers in Punjab’s Mohali, who staged a protest making a similar demand.

In the run up to the Punjab polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener has announced a slew of sops for different sections of society, including teachers. Among the assurances are regularising contractual teachers and revamping the education system in the state if voted to power.

Punjab goes to polls in early 2022 and the AAP is not leaving any stone unturned to make a decisive presence in the border state. Hitting out at Kejriwal, Sidhu said the Delhi government was following a contractual model of education.

“Delhi Education Model is Contract Model … Delhi Govt has 1031 Schools while only 196 schools have Principals … 45% teacher’s posts are vacant and schools are run by 22,000 Guest Teachers on daily wages with every 15 days renewal of contracts,” Sidhu alleged in a tweet.

RELATED STORIES

The Punjab Congress chief said that there were 12,515 job vacancies for teachers in Delhi in 2015, but in 2021, the number had shot up to 19,907. He said the AAP government had been filing the vacant posts by hiring guest lecturers.

“The AAP promised to regularise contractual teachers give equal wages as permanent staff but made it worse by just having guest teachers. Through School Management Committees, so called AAP volunteers earn 5 lakh yearly from Govt funds that earlier were meant for school’s development,” Sidhu’s another Tweet read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP