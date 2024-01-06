Sidhu Moose Wala murder: SIT fails to submit reply on Bishnoi & Bhagwanpuria discharge pleas

Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) probing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case on Friday failed to submit a reply in the trial court on applications moved by the gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria seeking discharge in the murder case claiming they were ‘not involved’ in the case. Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala (ANI file)

Meanwhile, another accused Charanjit Singh alias Chetan on Friday also moved the Mansa trial court seeking discharge in the Moose Wala murder case claiming that he was falsely implicated.

As per the SIT probe, Chetan had provided fake number plates used on the Bolero car, which tailed Moose Wala on the day of the murder, from Amritsar through another accused Keshav. The fake number plates were delivered at Fatehabad in Haryana. Four shooters of the Haryana module were travelling in the Bolero.

The court of district and sessions judge Preeti Sahni adjourned the matter to January 23 for submission of the reply.

Moose Wala was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29, 2022. On December 12, Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria had moved the Mansa trial court seeking discharge in the murder case. However, both the gangsters had claimed responsibility for killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala on social media.

Earlier this year, Bishnoi had in two interviews given to a news channel from inside the jail, claimed the responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

Bishnoi and Bhagwanpuria have now claimed in their applications that they were not involved in the murder. “They were lodged in the jail at the time of the murder and have no involvement in the murder,” they added.

On Friday, the 26 accused, lodged in separate jails, were produced in the court through video-conferencing.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder has filed four chargesheets against 34 accused individuals, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Bhagwanpuria, claiming the murder was part of a series of revenge killings between the Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.

Meanwhile, the Mansa police last month filed a fourth supplementary chargesheet against a key conspirator Sachin Thapan alias Sachin Bishnoi, who was extradited from Azerbaijan.