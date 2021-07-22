Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Congress chief tomorrow, CM Singh invited

Shivani KUmar

Newly appointed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set to take charge of his new role along with four other working presidents on Friday. According to multiple news agency reports, an invite, signed by about 65 party MLAs, has been extended to chief minister Amarinder Singh for the event.

The party’s working president, Kuljit Singh Nagra, said former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congree in-charge of Punjab’s affairs Harish Rawat has said he would come to the programme.

"As soon as other leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) give any confirmation on their attending the event, we'll tell you," Nagra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “We'll meet the CM at 3pm today (Thursday) and give him an invitation,” he further said..

Sidhu, who will replace veteran leader Sunil Jakhar, will formally take charge at a function on Friday.

Sidhu and Singh have been at loggerheads ever since the Amritsar (East) MLA attacked the CM over the Guru Granth Sahib desecration cases.

According to reports, Singh was against Sidhu’s elevation as Congress' Punjab unit chief. On Tuesday, Singh's advisor, Raveen Thukral, had said the chief minister will not meet Sidhu until he publicly apologises for the derogatory remarks on social media against him.

The cricketer-turned-politician was appointed as the new president of the party's Punjab unit on Sunday by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. She also appointed four working presidents, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra, to assist Sidhu in the run-up to the next Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

On Wednesday, nearly 60 Congress MLAs had gathered at Sidhu’s residence in Amritsar in what was seen as a show of strength. The MLAs at Sidhu's residence said the party is united and that there is no need for offering any apology. The Congress has 80 MLAs in the Assembly.

