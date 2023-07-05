Ludhiana: Yellow alert for city, IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain for 4 days

The district experienced a significant downpour on Wednesday, with rainfall measuring 103 mm throughout the day. The heavy rain provided a much-needed respite from the humidity and resulted in a drop in the maximum temperature from 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 28 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The Chandigarh observatory of the Indian meteorological department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Chandigarh observatory of the Indian meteorological department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Ludhiana, indicating the likelihood of moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next four days. In light of the forecast, residents were urged to drive carefully, avoid taking shelter under trees, and refrain from approaching water bodies.

While the rainfall brought joy to many, it also posed challenges, particularly for commuters who had to navigate flooded roads full of potholes and pits. Ramesh Gupta, a resident of Civil Lines, said, “Flooded roads with potholes have made it extremely unsafe to drive around the city.”

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has issued an agro advisory for farmers. For rice cultivation, farmers are advised to keep standing water in paddy fields for only two weeks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For maize cultivation, it is emphasised that excess water should be drained from the fields to prevent stalk rot. In the vegetable sector, farmers are advised to harvest cucurbits, tomatoes, brinjals, and okra at regular intervals to maximize yields. Sowing of specific varieties like Punjab suhawani, Punjab lalima okra, and cowpea 263 is recommended during this period.

The advisory also covers fruit cultivation, suggesting the installation of PAU fruit fly traps in pear orchards to manage fruit fly populations. Furthermore, it encourages farmers to start planning, layout, pit digging, and filling for the establishment of new orchards in the upcoming rainy season.

In the realm of animal husbandry, the advisory emphasises the construction of animal sheds with raised floors for effective drainage. Proper ventilation is crucial to avoid humidity-related issues and respiratory diseases among animals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON