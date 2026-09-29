Sikh bodies seek answers from SGPC over handling of Chawla rape case

The Panthic Talmel Sangathan, led by former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Kewal Singh, on Monday sought answers from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members over the handling of the allegations made by a woman from Bahrain against SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla, against whom a rape case has been registered.

The Panthic Talmel Sangathan, led by former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Kewal Singh, on Monday sought answers from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members over the handling of the allegations made by a woman from Bahrain against SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla, against whom a rape case has been registered. (File photo for representational purpose)

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The umbrella body of various Sikh organisations, including Akal Purakh Ki Fauj, has questioned who brought the woman to Punjab, arranged her travel and tickets, facilitated her prolonged stay in SGPC-managed sarais and authorised an SGPC vehicle and driver for her.

In a statement, the organisation also sought details of any financial assistance allegedly extended to the woman from SGPC funds or through its office-bearers or employees. It asked the SGPC to identify the officials, members and functionaries who were aware of her stay and the facilities being provided to her.

The Sangathan questioned whether the woman had approached any SGPC office-bearer or senior functionary with a complaint before the FIR was registered. If so, it said, the SGPC should disclose when the complaint was received and what action was taken.

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{{^usCountry}} The organisation also sought clarity on the woman’s meeting with the Akal Takht acting jathedar. It also sought clarification on whether allegations against Chawla were communicated to any senior SGPC functionary or person in the Akali political circle and, if so, what action was taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The organisation also sought clarity on the woman’s meeting with the Akal Takht acting jathedar. It also sought clarification on whether allegations against Chawla were communicated to any senior SGPC functionary or person in the Akali political circle and, if so, what action was taken. {{/usCountry}}

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