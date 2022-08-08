Sikh woman’s suicide: Indian consulate in NYC expresses grief, extends assistance

New York : The Indian consulate in New York City has expressed grief over the death of a Sikh woman, and said that it will render all kinds of assistance required.

This comes after the woman, who was tortured at the hands of her husband, allegedly committed suicide on August 3 after she posted an online video where she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband and it sparked outrage across India and abroad. The woman belonged to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. She is survived by her two daughters, aged four and six, whose custody currently is with her husband.

In a tweet, the consulate wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the woman’s death in Queens, New York, under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at the Federal and local level as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance.”

Before ending her life, the woman released a heart-rending video, narrating the excruciatingly painful details of the torture she faced at the hands of her husband following which a massive storm took over social media.

On August 5, an FIR was registered at the Najibabad police station of Bijnor in UP against the woman’s husband and in-laws under Sections 306 (Abetment of suicide), 498-A (Domestic violence), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, a police official said.