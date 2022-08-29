Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Singapore national arrested for raping Russian woman in Manali

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 30, 2022 04:04 AM IST

Embassies of both countries informed; accused was visiting tourist town in Himachal, while victim says she has been living in Manali

The 23-year-old Singapore tourist was sent behind bars after a Russian woman accused him of rape in Manali on Sunday. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested a Singapore national for allegedly raping a Russian woman at the tourist town of Manali in Kullu district. The accused was identified as 23-year-old Alexander Lee Jiya Jun. He came to Manali on a tourist visa in July.

Kullu additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said that in her complaint, the 38-year-old victim stated that the Singapore tourist, who was visiting Manali, called her to his hotel room and raped her.

The crime allegedly took place on August 26

She had been living in a rented room in Manali along with her mother and two children since April and befriended the accused a few days ago. He said that a case was registered under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Sunday.

Sent to police custody till September 2

A local court has remanded the accused in police custody till September 2. Investigation is underway and the embassies concerned have been informed.

