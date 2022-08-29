Singapore national arrested for raping Russian woman in Manali

The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested a Singapore national for allegedly raping a Russian woman at the tourist town of Manali in Kullu district. The accused was identified as 23-year-old Alexander Lee Jiya Jun. He came to Manali on a tourist visa in July.

Kullu additional superintendent of police Sagar Chand said that in her complaint, the 38-year-old victim stated that the Singapore tourist, who was visiting Manali, called her to his hotel room and raped her.

The crime allegedly took place on August 26

She had been living in a rented room in Manali along with her mother and two children since April and befriended the accused a few days ago. He said that a case was registered under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Sunday.

Sent to police custody till September 2

A local court has remanded the accused in police custody till September 2. Investigation is underway and the embassies concerned have been informed.