Singer’s murder: 4 shooters fled to Haryana, shows CCTV clip

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and other police teams are actively working to identify four assailants who allegedly shot dead Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan in Shamli, after tracing their escape route to Haryana with the help of CCTV footage, officials said on Friday.

The post-mortem confirmed that Balyan sustained five gunshot injuries, including two to the head, sources said. (HT File)

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Officials familiar with the probe said CCTV footage from several locations in Shamli, Loni in Ghaziabad, Delhi and Sonepat have captured four men fleeing on two motorcycles after the shooting. Police have not officially confirmed the details.

UPSTF and police teams from Shamli, Baghpat and Meerut districts are currently camping in Haryana as part of the investigation, sources said. A day ago, a person claiming to be a member of the Gogi gang allegedly took responsibility for Balyan’s murder in a social media post. Police are examining the veracity of the claim.

A murder case has been registered against four unidentified assailants based on a complaint filed by Balyan’s father Satvir Singh. Balyan was leaving a gym in the Kotwali area of Shamli around 6.45 pm on Wednesday when four assailants travelling on two motorcycles opened fire on him. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby community health centre, where he was declared dead.

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{{^usCountry}} A video of the attack has surfaced on social media. The post-mortem confirmed that Balyan sustained five gunshot injuries, including two to the head, sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of the attack has surfaced on social media. The post-mortem confirmed that Balyan sustained five gunshot injuries, including two to the head, sources said. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Meerut Zone ADGP Bhanu Bhaskar had said police had gathered crucial clues but could not disclose details at that stage.

Balyan, a resident of Banti Kheda village in Shamli, had made a name for himself in the Haryanvi music industry after an injury ended his career as a state-level kabaddi player. He had worked on more than 50 songs as a singer, lyricist and music composer.

His killing has triggered protests in Shamli, with his family and others demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers. Balyan’s last rites were performed in his native village on Thursday.

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