Sinha visits twin Jammu markets hit by fire, announces ₹1L aid

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Warehouse Nehru Market, and Shiv Market in Jammu to assess shops that were damaged in the recent fire incidents. J&K LG Manoj Sinha at the fire-hit market in Jammu. (HT photo)

The LG interacted with the affected shopkeepers and reviewed the extent of losses along with senior officials. He also announced ₹1 lakh as immediate relief from the Red Cross for each shopkeeper. Besides, immediate assistance of ₹11 lakh was given to the affected shopkeepers at the Warehouse and ₹27 lakh to the shopkeepers at Shiv Market.

He said, “I have no relief funds at my disposal, but as the Red Cross Society president, I requested them to provide some assistance. They have arranged cheques of ₹1 lakh each, which is the maximum support they can offer as per the rule.”

“I understand that this amount is very small in comparison to the losses, but I hope it provides at least some help during this difficult time. In the meantime, the Jammu divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner are making every effort to ensure that you receive your insurance claims as soon as possible,” he told the shopkeepers.

Sinha also directed the officials to expedite the damage assessment process and ensure prompt relief measures. He further emphasised the need to review and strengthen fire safety protocols across major commercial hubs to prevent such mishaps in the future.

He has already formed an inquiry committee, comprising the inspector general, Jammu, and divisional commissioner, Jammu, to ascertain the cause and circumstances of the fire at the Warehouse, Nehru Market. The committee is directed to probe any lapses or negligence, fix responsibility and submit its report within 15 days. He said the inquiry would be completely impartial, and strict action will be taken in case of negligence.