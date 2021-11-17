Sippy Sidhu murder case: 6 years on, family awaits justice

Six years after city-based lawyer Sippy Sidhu’s murder, his family still awaits justice. On Tuesday, the mother and brother of the deceased held a press conference, where they requested the investigating agency to hand over the copy of the documents.

The application was moved by the family during the last date of hearing, and the case is now listed for November 18.

“While the investigating agency has filed the untraced report, we want to file a protest petition. The case is now listed on November 18 for protest petition, which is only possible if the investigating agency hands over the copy of all documents,” Sippy Sidhu’s mother Deepinder Kaur Sidhu said.

She said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given us the copy of an untraced report which has the statement of witnesses, but it has no article on which the agency had relied. The articles are primarily information in the form of discs, seizure memos and CCTV footage which contain material evidence.”

“We are seeking a copy of these articles, which are part of the final report but not supplied to us,” she said.

Lawyer Sukhmanpreet ‘Sippy’ Singh Sidhu, 36, was shot dead in a Sector 27 park in Chandigarh on September 20, 2015. The case was transferred to the CBI in 2016 after allegations by his family about the involvement of a judge’s daughter.

The woman, reportedly a friend of Sippy Sidhu, was summoned and questioned twice by the Chandigarh police during the initial probe. Sidhu’s family had held protests alleging that she was being shielded by the police. The UT administration had on January 22, 2016, recommended a CBI probe in the case.

In December 2020 the CBI had informed the CBI court that it has no evidence of the involvement of a former Punjab and Haryana high court judge’s daughter in the crime. The federal agency, however, has said it will like to keep investigations open as it has “strong suspicions about the role of (woman’s name hidden) to eliminate Sippy Sidhu.”

