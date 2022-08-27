Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sippy Sidhu murder: HC summons CBI’s case record

Published on Aug 27, 2022 03:48 AM IST

The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after the CBI said it wished to present certain facts about the case before the court made a decision on the accused Kalyani Singh’s bail plea.

Kalyani, the daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina, had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court for bail on July 27 after her plea was dismissed by a trial court. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned records pertaining to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015.

The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after the CBI said it wished to present certain facts about the case before the court made a decision on the accused Kalyani Singh’s bail plea.

Kalyani, the daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina, had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court for bail on July 27 after her plea was dismissed by a trial court. She was arrested on June 15 after the CBI found her responses to be “evasive and deceptive.”

The CBI has opposed Kalyani’s bail arguing that if given bail she would “definitely” try to influence, threaten, desist or win over the witnesses. The investigating agency has claimed that it has found strong evidence of Kalyani’s presence at the Sector-27 park where the 34-year-old victim, an old friend of hers, was shot dead on September 20, 2015.

Sippy’s family has alleged that Kalyani had him murdered as they had turned down her marriage proposal. The CBI had registered an FIR on April 13, 2016, on the request of the Chandigarh administration. Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Chandigarh Police.

The court while posting the matter for hearing on September 2, ordered that it be ensured that record is produced before the court and further directed that the investigating officer of the case also be present.

