Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. Kalyani is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday’s hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani’s counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.

Kalyani, the daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina, had approached the high court for bail on July 27 after her plea was dismissed by a trial court. She was arrested on June 15 after the CBI found her responses to be “evasive and deceptive.”

Kalyani has argued that the trial court failed to appreciate that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up or point out any new evidence that would indict the petitioner since it filed an ‘untraced report’ in December 2020. The plea also claims that the petitioner has been targeted only on the basis of allegations levelled by Sippy’s family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CBI has opposed Kalyani’s bail arguing that if given bail she would “definitely” try to influence, threaten, desist or win over the witnesses. The investigating agency has claimed that it has found strong evidence of Kalyani’s presence at the Sector-27 park where the 34-year-old victim, her old friend, was shot dead on September 20, 2015. Sippy’s family has alleged that Kalyani had him murdered as they had turned down her marriage proposal. The CBI had registered an FIR on April 13, 2016, on the request of the Chandigarh administration. Earlier, the case was being investigated by the Chandigarh Police.