Sirsa man held with 5-gram heroin in Mohali

The Phase-8 police have arrested a resident of Sirsa with 5-gram heroin. The accused has been identified as Vijay Verma and ₹25,000 and a a Ford EcoSport SUV have also been recovered from him.

Station house officer (SHO) of Phase-8 police station, Ajitesh Kaushal, said they had earlier arrested a drug peddler Mukesh Kumar, also a resident of Sirsa, who told them that Vijay helped him procure 55-gram heroin. On Saturday, police received information that Vijay is in Mohali and arrested him.

Kaushal said that during initial interrogation, Vijay said that he has been involved in drug peddling for the past few years and he has been active in Mohali and nearby areas. He added that he procures the heroin from Sirsa as well as other parts of Haryana adjoining Delhi border. He was produced in court on Sunday and has been taken into police remand for two days.

Police said that Vijay will be interrogated regarding the supply line of the drugs and those involved with him.

Housing societies ask Kher to address their issues

Housing societies have demanded that more should be done to address their issues after member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher on Thursday held a meeting with the 11-member committee formed to streamline property matters in UT . Convener of Voice of Housing Socities MN Shukla, said, “We request the committee to accede to our request for further changes in the matter of unearned increase, which should be restricted to the charges as contained in the policy of 2018 and should be extended and made applicable on all transactions of leasehold flats.”

PGI director interacts with faculty

The faculty association of PGIMER organised an interaction with new PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal on Sunday. Dr JS Thakur, president of faculty association, briefed Dr Lal about their long-standing issues including lack of office space, parking space and streamlining of emergency services. Dr Lal stressed on the importance of quality patient care.

Need-based changes at CHB houses: Councillors’ panel formed

A meeting of all councillors from Chandigarh Housing Board wards was called by the CHB Residents’ Welfare Federation at the community centre in Sector 44 on Sunday. A joint action committee comprising councillors Kuljeet Singh, Gurbux Rawat, Jasmanpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh was formed to start a mass campaign for a mahapanchayat to get the ‘Delhi solution’ for all need-based changes made in CHB houses.

Kidney donation fraud: Case registered

A day after a 45-year-old man from Ambala Cantt’s railway colony told home minister Anil Vij that a family had cheated him after he donated his kidney, a case has been registered. The complainant, Rakesh Kumar, alleged that the family asked him to donate his kidney and assured him of ₹30,000 along with financial assistance. “After the operation, they paid me ₹30,000 and continued to financially help me for some time, but started paying a meagre amount later,” he said.