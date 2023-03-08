SIT to investigate case of clash between Panipat cops

A Special Investigation Team to investigate the case related to clash involving two cops on duty in Panipat.

A Special Investigation Team to investigate the case related to clash involving two cops on duty in Panipat. (HT Photo)

As per the information Haryana Home minister Anil Vij has constituted the SIT under DSP Gharaunda Manoj Kumar, while SHO Gharaunda Deepak Kumar and SHO Madhuban Tarsem Singh will be the members of the SIT.

The SIT has also been directed to submit the report as soon as possible.

The incident took place on February 2, the head constable Ashish Kumar alias Singham had accused ASI Mukesh Tyagi of taking bribe from truck drivers and he also recorded a video. Later both the cops indulged in arguments and clashed as the ASI accused Ashish of thrashing him.

On his complaint, the head constable was booked under sections 186, 323, 332, 353, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested by the police. Later, he was released on bail but the Panipat SP terminated his services.

Thereafter, the head constable had requested the home minister for the fair investigation saying that he has the evidence to prove his innocence.