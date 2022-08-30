Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SIT to probe murder-suicide of six of family in Ambala village

SIT to probe murder-suicide of six of family in Ambala village

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 30, 2022 02:39 AM IST

In murder-suicide of six family members in Ambala’s Ballana village, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday announced forming of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

This comes on the day when several villagers under a “panchayat” met him alleging police inaction in the case and claimed that the accused Balkrishna Thakur was given VIP treatment, while the case was not put strongly before the court. In murder-suicide of six family members in Ambala’s Ballana village, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa announced forming of a Special Investigation Team. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

In the gruesome murder-suicide of six family members in Ambala’s Ballana village, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday announced forming of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

This comes on the day when several villagers under a “panchayat” met him alleging police inaction in the case and claimed that the accused Balkrishna Thakur was given VIP treatment, while the case was not put strongly before the court.

A day after his arrest, Thakur was sent to judicial custody on Sunday, while the co-accused Kavi Narula still remains at large.

The SP said that an SIT under DSP Joginder Sharma comprising CIA-1 and SHO concerned will probe this incident.

However, he denied the allegations and said, “The case was presented strongly before the court and a three-day remand was sought. However, the court sent him to judicial custody. We will present the case again before the court to seek remand.”

On Friday, six members of a family were found dead in Ballana village which shook the region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP