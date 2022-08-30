SIT to probe murder-suicide of six of family in Ambala village

In the gruesome murder-suicide of six family members in Ambala’s Ballana village, superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday announced forming of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes on the day when several villagers under a “panchayat” met him alleging police inaction in the case and claimed that the accused Balkrishna Thakur was given VIP treatment, while the case was not put strongly before the court.

A day after his arrest, Thakur was sent to judicial custody on Sunday, while the co-accused Kavi Narula still remains at large.

The SP said that an SIT under DSP Joginder Sharma comprising CIA-1 and SHO concerned will probe this incident.

However, he denied the allegations and said, “The case was presented strongly before the court and a three-day remand was sought. However, the court sent him to judicial custody. We will present the case again before the court to seek remand.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, six members of a family were found dead in Ballana village which shook the region.