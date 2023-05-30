Pilot, trader friend attacked with baseball bats in Mohali

Six armed assailants assaulted a commercial pilot and his businessman friend with baseball bats near KFC Chowk on Airport Road on Sunday morning.

The accused pulled the victims out of their car, and thrashed them with baseball bats. (Getty image)

The victims, Udayveer Singh, a businessman, and Gurnam Singh, a commercial pilot, are residents of Phase 3B2, Mohali, and Sector 39, Chandigarh, respectively.

In his complaint to the police, Udayveer said he and Gurman Singh were headed to Jalandhar in a Mahindra Scorpio around 4.30 am on Sunday.

When they reached near KFC Chowk on Airport Road, a Toyota Fortuner intercepted their vehicle. Before they could react, six men got off from the SUV and started hurling abuses. They proceeded to pull him and Gurnam out of their car, and thrashed them with baseball bats. Before fleeing, the also stole some cash from his pocket, Udayveer alleged.

The victims alerted the police following which they were rushed to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Balongi SHO Parivinkal Grewal said they had registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379- B (snatching), 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified assailants and launched a manhunt to nab them.

