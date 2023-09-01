6 aides of Pak-based terrorist Rinda held; 5 pistols recovered

Six associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda have been arrested, and recovered five pistols along with ammunition from their possession, police said on Thursday.

The accused in police custody on Thursday. (Sourced)

The arrests were made by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Mohali police, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Those arrested have been identified as Roshan Kumar, Saurab Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Amrinder Singh alias Billi, Arshveer Singh and Sunny, all residents of Patiala.

All the arrested accused were involved in criminal activities, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity, inter-state gun smuggling, etc.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that following the reliable inputs, police teams from AGTF, under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, have arrested all the six accused persons from the area of Zirakpur, when they were travelling in their Hyundai Verna car, and recovered five pistols along with 20 live cartridges from their possession.

“In a major breakthrough, #AGTF-Punjab & @sasnagarpolice, have arrested six associates of ISI-backed, Pak-based terrorist Harwinder Singh @ Rinda,” Yadav said in a post on X.

“One of the arrested persons was involved in a double murder case at Patiala in April ‘23 and has been absconding ever since. Preliminary investigation reveals that arrested accused were planning to commit sensational crimes in the state. Seizure of 5 Pistols & 20 live cartridges (was also done),” Yadav added.

The DGP said that the arrested accused Arshveer Singh was wanted by the Punjab Police for his involvement in a Patiala double murder case, wherein, two youths were stabbed to death in April this year.

Sharing details, AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel said that during preliminary investigations it has come to the fore that the arrested accused were planning to commit ‘sensational crimes’ in the state.

Sunny and Arshveer were arrested by the Delhi Special Cell and 18 pistols were recovered from them in January 2023, he said, while adding that both the accused persons have again started illegal activities after coming out on bail. Further investigations are on, he added.

A fresh case FIR no 247 dated August 27 has been registered under sections 382, 384, 473, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25 (6) and 25 (7) of the Arms Act at Police Station, Zirakpur in Mohali.