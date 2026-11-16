Six cops booked on murder charges in Karnal ‘custodial death’ case

A day after a man allegedly died in police custody, the Karnal police booked six of their own personnel, including an inspector-rank in-charge, on murder charges on Sunday. The cops were identified as CIA-2 in-charge inspector Parveen Sharma and head constable Sandeep Kumar. Four others have not been named. According to the FIR, a copy of which HT has, the case has been registered under Sections 61, 103(1), 127(6), 140(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Ram Nagar police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The cops were identified as CIA-2 in-charge inspector Parveen Sharma and head constable Sandeep Kumar. Four others have not been named. According to the FIR, a copy of which HT has, the case has been registered under Sections 61, 103(1), 127(6), 140(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Ram Nagar police station.

This follows the death of 30-year-old Jitender Singh from Bijna village under mysterious circumstances while in the custody of CIA-2, as reported by his family early Saturday morning.

On Sunday, tension prevailed in Karnal city after the victim’s family, relatives and villagers staged a protest demanding an FIR against the cops.

Later, the police assured that a case would be registered, but a group of protesters blocked a major road near the NDRI, demanding the arrest of all police personnel involved.

The victim’s grandfather accused officers of the CIA-2 of involvement in his death, alleging that it was a planned murder carried out by them under the guise of police custody.

The protesters refused to take the body and perform the last rites, even though a board of doctors had conducted an autopsy on Saturday.

Kaptan Rana, a villager, said, “Justice must be served to the family and all those involved in this death should be arrested.”

Following assurances from community members and Assandh DSP Gorakhpal Rana, the blockade was lifted.

Rana also gave the family a hard copy of the FIR, which names two cops and was registered based on a complaint from the deceased’s brother, Shubham Singh.

Shubham alleged that a CIA-2 team picked up Jitender from his residence at 10.37 am on November 11 reportedly for questioning in an Arms Act case.

Afterward, the family approached the CIA-2 office to seek his release or production before the court, which the officials allegedly failed to do.

He said the family approached the Punjab and Haryana high court on November 12 to file a petition, informing that Jitender remained untraceable despite the court’s intervention.

“On November 13, when family members visited the CIA-2 office, we were allowed to meet him. Jitender was fine at the time but we were made to sign blank papers. We were asked to withdraw the petition filed in the HC through a conference call involving Sandeep,” he told the police.

He said the family learnt about Jitender’s death through the village sarpanch on November 14, following which CIA-2 personnel took his body to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.

The family members also submitted CCTV footage from November 11 to prove that a team of cops in civil dress raided their house to nab Jitender.

However, their names were not submitted in the complaint as their identification was still unclear. By evening, the DSP informed the family that the identity of the cops had been verified.

“The case was registered and Ram Nagar SHO is conducting an investigation. Senior officials will form an SIT soon to probe the matter, “ the DSP said.

Later, Assandh MLA Yogender Rana assured them of strict action and arrest of those involved.

The family also decided to take the body home on Monday morning and conduct the last rites.

In a notification issued by the state government in August this year, the Haryana government decided to pay ₹7.5 lakh compensation in cases of “unnatural death” in police custody caused by “torture or beating” with at least 50% of the monetary relief to be recovered from the salary of erring official(s).

The policy notified by additional chief secretary (ACS-home) Sudhir Rajpal said that the compensation will be paid to the legal heir(s) or next of kin of the deceased person on account of unnatural deaths in different cases, including death due to quarrel among the detained or arrested persons while in police custody or due to torture and beating by police staff or due to suicide committed in police custody.

However, it mentioned that compensation will not be admissible in cases of natural deaths, including deaths due to illness.

The compensation will also not be admissible in cases of unnatural deaths during escape from police custody, and “if the death occurs due to any natural disaster or calamity” while the person was in police custody.

“At least 50% of the compensation paid in case of torture/beating by police staff shall be deducted from the salary of the erring officer(s)/official(s),” the policy read.

The exact percentage of deduction and the ratio to be applied on the delinquent individual officer(s)/official(s), if they are more than one, will be determined by the Haryana director general of police.