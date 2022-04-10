Six police personnel suspended in Ludhiana
Six police personnel, including an inspector and five assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), deputed in Ludhiana Rural and Khanna were suspended on Saturday.
Ludhiana Rural SSP suspended inspector Prem Singh, for not taking action on a complaint filed by one Maya Jatt when he was the station house officer at the Dakha police station due to political pressure.
ASI Gurmeet Singh deputed at Jodhan police station has been suspended for poor investigations of a cases he was handling, and not filing final reports in the court.
Another ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is deputed at the police lines of Ludhiana Rural police has been suspended for his links with criminals, and misbehaviour. ASI Major Singh, deputed at police station City 2 of Khanna has been suspended for faulty investigation in an assault case. ASI Baljit Singh deputed in Khanna City has been suspended for delay in submitting chargesheet in a case of assault on a police team.
Similarly, ASI Sohan Singh, deputed in Khanna City has been suspended for delay in filing chargesheet in the court in a case he was investigating.
-
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress president
In a generational shift, the Congress high command on Saturday appointed firebrand young face of the party and Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief. The party also appointed seniormost leader of the party and Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa as the new Congress Legislature Party leader in the state assembly. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was asked to resign as the PPCC chief remained the transport minister in the Charanjit Singh Channi government.
-
Rising mercury, pest attack have kinnow growers worried in Punjab
Unusually warm weather since March — with day temperatures touching 41C, five to seven notches above normal — and widespread attack of citrus psyllid pest have left kinnow growers and horticulture experts worried as orchards in Punjab's south Malwa belt are seeing drastic fruit shedding in the initial stage of growth. Punjab leads the country in the cultivation of kinnow, with Fazilka district's Abohar belt alone contributing up to 60% to the state's total production.
-
Ludhiana | Government schoolteacher booked for harassing student
Four months after a government school teacher harassed a Class 10 student during her first term examination in December, the police booked the accused on Saturday. The accused, Gurjit Singh of Katba village of Barnala, had jotted down his mobile number on the student's question paper and written “call me.” The police investigated the matter for two months on the student's complaint and lodged an FIR at the Sadar Raikot police station.
-
Medicine shortage at OOAT centres in Punjab leaves patients in the lurch
A severe shortage of medicine in the Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) clinics of Punjab has left thousands of patients in a quandary. Amritsar warehouse, which supplies the medicine to the government-run centres of seven districts of Punjab, has been left with zero stock while private players are ruling the roost.
-
Jobless ETT teachers protest outside CM Bhagwant Mann’s house in Sangrur
Unemployed ETT teachers on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann seeking to complete the recruitments advertised by the government. They gathered at the BSNL park and then marched towards the CM's residence. They said the education department had issued advertisements for the recruitment of 2,364 teachers in March 2020; 6,635 in July and 5,964 in December last year.
