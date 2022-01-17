Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six Sikh devotees assaulted in Bihar’s Ara
Six Sikh devotees assaulted in Bihar’s Ara

Devotees were returning to Mohali in Punjab after visiting the takht Sri Harimandir Ji at Patna Sahib, police said
Takht Sri Harimandir Ji at Patna Sahib
Updated on Jan 17, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

ARA: At least six Sikh devotees were allegedly assaulted on the Ara-Sasaram state highway near Dhyani Tola under Charpokhri police station on Sunday while they were returning to Mohali in Punjab after visiting the takht Sri Harimandir Ji at Patna Sahib, police said.

According to the Piro sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rahul Singh, there were 60 Sikh devotees in the truck. “When the truck reached near Dhyani Tola, a few people demanded ‘chanda’(offerings) for some ‘yajna’(prayer service) for construction of a temple. The truck driver protested and refused to give any ‘chanda’. Soon, a scuffle broke out between the truck driver and the people. In support of the truck driver, the Sikh devotees also got involved,” the SDPO said.

In the scuffle that ensued, half-a-dozen Sikh devotees were injured, the SDPO added.

He said that all the injured are being treated at Charpokhri public health care (PHC). “They are fine now. An FIR will be lodged against the people who were involved in the incident. The guilty will be arrested soon, the SDPO said.

