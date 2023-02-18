Six weeks on, four booked for Ludhiana kidnapping suspect’s lynching

One-and-a-half months after the lynching of a man suspected of having kidnapped a toddler, police registered a first information report (FIR) against four accused on Thursday. Earlier, the deceased’s kin had refused to file a complaint against the people who had allegedly assaulted their son to death.

The FIR has been registered following the statement of Ajit Kumar of Gobind Nagar, the cousin of the deceased, Jagjatin Singh of Jhabewal village. The complainant had at the time accused Jagjatin’s wife Neha Singh, who he said has been seeking a divorce from her husband following a strained relationship, of having conspired against him.

The Jamalpur police have now booked Manoj, Adarsh, Mantu, while one of the accused is yet to be identified.

Ajit, in his complaint to the police stated that on December 29, 2022, the accused had assaulted his cousin Jagjatin Singh suspecting him of attempting to a kidnap a child in Ram Nagar of Bhamian Kalan. A factory worker, Jagjatin, was rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on December 31.

Sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Jagjatin’s father, Surinder Singh, and his family members had earlier been called to the police station on January 1 to record their statement. After they were shown closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the incident, they decided to not pursue a case. Police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC after recording Surinder Singh’s statement.

Local residents had allegedly lynched Jagjatin to death after he was caught attempting to kidnap a minor girl near her house in Ram Nagar on December 29, 2022. Jamalpur police had lodged a case of kidnapping against him following the complaint of a neighbourhood resident, the girl’s father. He told police that his daughter was playing outside the house. At around 6 pm, his wife rushed outside after she heard their daughter’s cries and saw the man trying to abduct the child and raised an alarm, following which the locals gathered on the spot and thrashed the suspect.

