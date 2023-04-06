Missing woman’s skeleton found from Sonepat farmhouse, one held

Five months after the aunt of a 22-year-old woman, Monika, from Rohtak’s Baland village lodged a missing complaint in Sonepat’s Ganaur police station, the police reportedly recovered the skeleton of the woman from a pit from the farmhouse of her male friend Sunil, alias Shilu, at Garkhi Janjhara village in Sonepat.

The police arrested Sunil on Tuesday and produced him before a local court in Bhiwani, which sent him to 10-day police remand.

The case dates back to November 16 last year when Monika’s aunt, a resident of Sonepat, in her complaint to the police said that she had received the information that her niece, who had moved to Canada, had returned back to India and the family is not aware of the same.

“We suspect that Sunil had abducted her,” she said in her complaint. When the Ganaur police failed to crack the case, it was transferred to the Bhiwani police.

Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat said the Bhiwani CIA has solved the case with the arrest of Sunil, who confessed that he had killed Monika, whom he married at a temple in Ghaziabad.

“After marriage, both stayed together in Panipat’s Samalkha without informing anyone. He had buried the body at his farmhouse. When the pit was dug, the woman’s skeleton was found. It was sent for the post-mortem examination and a DNA test will be conducted to confirm the same. The CIA staff is questioning the accused while taking him on remand,” the SP added.