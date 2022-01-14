Skies painted in political colours as parties engage in battle of kites in Ludhiana

The skies were painted in political colours on Thursday as candidates of various parties got their election symbols and leaders’ pictures printed on kites and distributed it among residents on Lohri.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Ludhiana North, Madan Lal Bagga, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket aspirants Gurdev Sharma Debi from Ludhiana central and Mahesh Sharma from Ludhiana North were among the few who took to this novel way of campaigning at a time when election gatherings have been restricted due to surge in coronavirus cases.

The leaders got thousands of kites printed through local dealers and distributed them ahead of Lohri.

AAP candidate from North constituency Madan Lal Bagga said, “The decision to get kites printed was taken on the request of our supporters, especially teenagers, who fly kites with a lot of enthusiasm on Lohri. We got around 7,000 kites printed and distributed it among supporters and residents well in advance.”

The kites printed by Bagga had a message, ‘Ik Mauka AAP Nu’ (Give one chance to AAP), besides the pictures of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP state president Bhagwant Mann. Bagga’s picture also featured on the kite.

Similarly, BJP state treasurer Debi got pictures of himself and Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed on the kites. Messages like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ and ‘Nawa Punjab, BJP de naal’ were printed on the kites.

Debi said, “We got the kites printed through local manufacturers on the demand of our supporters. The aim was not campaigning as tickets are yet to be announced by our party. People admire PM Narendra Modi and the working of BJP, so my supporters said give them kites of our party. We also gave a message to save and educate the girl child on the occasion of Lohri.”

BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi with his supporters of holding printed kites in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

BJP district vice-president Mahesh Dutt Sharma, who is aspiring for a party ticket from Ludhiana North, said he distributed around 700 kites among the supporters.

The supporters of the candidates were also seen excited about kites with pictures and symbols of political parties.

Maninder Singh, a resident of Chhawani Mohalla, said, “Everyone enjoys flying kites on Lohri and it was good to fly kites with the picture of AAP candidate Bagga. We support him and it was a good initiative which also helped in his campaign.”