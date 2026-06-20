SKM delegation meets Punjab governor for action on farmers’ issues

A delegation of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s Punjab unit on Friday met Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the Lok Bhavan here and submitted a memorandum highlighting key issues affecting the farming community.

A delegation of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s Punjab unit handing over a memorandum of demands to governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT)

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The delegation raised a range of demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), waiver of debts owed by farmers and agricultural labourers, crop insurance reforms, conservation of water resources, land acquisition concerns and withdrawal of cases registered during various farmers’ agitations.

According to an official statement, the governor said matters concerning Punjab’s agriculture, water security and farmers’ livelihoods required urgent attention and serious consideration.

He urged the SKM leaders to submit a detailed proposal outlining their demands and practical long-term solutions, enabling the issues to be presented effectively before the authorities concerned. He assured the delegation that he will take up the issues with both the Punjab government and the Centre, and make every effort to facilitate their resolution.

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{{^usCountry}} Kataria also informed the delegation that the proposal seeking withdrawal of FIRs registered against farmer leaders in Chandigarh had already been forwarded to the President of India for approval and was currently under consideration. The SKM representatives thanked the governor for hearing their concerns and assuring support on the issues raised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kataria also informed the delegation that the proposal seeking withdrawal of FIRs registered against farmer leaders in Chandigarh had already been forwarded to the President of India for approval and was currently under consideration. The SKM representatives thanked the governor for hearing their concerns and assuring support on the issues raised. {{/usCountry}}

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