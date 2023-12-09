Slain cop Masroor Ahmad Wani laid to rest

Police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was laid to rest as hundreds of people in the old city participated in his funeral procession while police and officials paid homage to the slain cop.

Father of slain J&K inspector, Masroor Ahmad Wani, lays a wreath at his mortal remains in Srinagar on Friday. (PTI)

Wani was battling for life after he was shot and wounded by a terrorist on a cricket field near his home in Srinagar’s Eidgah on October 29 and succumbed to injuries in a Delhi hospital on Thursday. His body reached Srinagar on Friday.

A wreath laying ceremony and floral tributes were paid to Wani at district police lines in Srinagar. The family members of Wani including his wife and elder brother broke down as they said their final goodbyes.

“In a poignant ceremony at DPL Srinagar, we paid homage to martyr inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani. Joined by ADGP armed SJM Geelani, ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir V K Birdi, and senior civil and police officers, we remember and honour his selfless sacrifice for our nation,” Kashmir Police Zone said in a post on X.

A large number of people participated in his funeral procession.

Wani was playing cricket at the Eidgah playground in Old City area of Srinagar when the lone terrorist fired three shots in his eye, abdomen and neck from close range, police earlier had said. His teammates ran after the attacker but he fired in the air and fled through adjoining lanes.

Wani’s friends and relatives described him as a typical ‘downtown boy’ who wouldn’t hesitate in mingling with his peers without security despite the threat to policemen. “He was a humble human being, a typical downtown boy who moved without security. He loved cricket and used to play with his neighbourhood boys. He was shot when he was at the striker’s end on the cricket ground,” said a cousin of Wani.

Posted at district police lines Srinagar, Wani had joined police a decade back after completing his bachelor’s degree.

The cop is survived by his father who is a retired policeman, mother, elder brother, younger sister and wife Insha. “Masroor and Insha were married some one and a half years back. They were expecting their first child,” the cousin added.

Wani was first admitted at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura before being shifted to Paras Hospital in Srinagar from where he was taken to AIIMS, Delhi, on Wednesday where he succumbed.

National conference vice-president Omar Abdullah visited his residence at Narwara in downtown Srinagar to offer condolences and express sympathies with the bereaved family. He met with the father and other family members.

