Ludhiana’s ‘most wanted’ was facing trial in 23 cases, shot dead

Slain gangster Sukha Barewalia had earned the tag of city’s ‘most wanted’ for his involvement in criminal activities. Sukha, who was facing trial in at least 23 cases, had become a headache for the Ludhiana police as he had started grabbing lands and duping people. According to the police, politicians were using him as a henchman for taking possession of properties and threatening people.

He had survived a murder bid executed by one of his friends seven years ago. (HT Photo)

On May 22, 2016, Sukha was shot at by a friend-turned-foe, Sanjiv Sharma, alias Sunny, after barging into his rented accommodation in Star Colony of Barewal.

Sanjiv, son of deceased sub-inspector Surjit Chand Sharma, had pumped at least six bullets into Sukha, out of which four hit him. He was rushed to a hospital, and he survived.

Police officials said Sanjiv had nursed enmity against Sukha after the latter slapped one of his close aides over some issues. To take revenge for the slap, Sanjiv hatched a conspiracy to kill Sukha.

A tainted past

Sukha’s name figured in police record in 2005 when he had murdered two men, Deepu and Bhola Ram, and dumped their bodies into Sidhwan canal. Two separate murder cases were registered against him at Focal Point and Division number 7 police stations, and was lodged in jail, but came out on bail.

Thereafter, in August 2012, he had opened fire on Amandeep Asa at Dhandran Road, and then at an NRI, Jagdeep Chahal in Model Town. He was booked in both cases for attempt to murder.

Cases against him for murder bid kept on rising. In October 2013, he had tried to kill Mani Bhanja at Barewal Road, and then in December 2013, he had opened fire on his rivals at South City canal bridge.

A menace for police, Sukha had tried to mow down a police party at Hambran Road in 2014. In February 2017, he opened fire at a shopkeeper for which he was booked for murder attempt. Apart from that, he was also booked for robbery, assault and forgery.

