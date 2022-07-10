Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Slight dip in Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases

Published on Jul 10, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity recorded a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 cases, with 121 people testing positive on Saturday, compared to 141 the day before.

Chandigarh led the daily tally with 49 cases, followed by Mohali with 37 and Panchkula with 35.

However, tricity’s active caseload jumped from 804 to 827 over the past 24 hours, after decreasing steadily for the past eight days.

Currently, there are 381 infected patients in Chandigarh, 271 in Mohali and 175 in Panchkula.

