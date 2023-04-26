Ludhiana: SMO conducts surprise inspection at Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 26, 2023 11:54 PM IST

During the surprise checking of the hospital wards that began at 11 pm and ended around 1 am, the SMO found patients violating the visitors’ advisory issued by the health facility

To review security and attendance of staff, senior medical officer (SMO) Amarjeet Kaur carried out a two-hour long surprise inspection at Lord Mahavir Civil Hospital on Tuesday night. During the surprise checking of the hospital wards that began at 11 pm and ended around 1 am, the SMO found patients violating the visitors’ advisory issued by the health facility.

According to Kaur, several patients were accompanied by over four attendants, including children, against the rule of one attendant per patient. Besides, sweepers and cleaners were directed to clean labour rooms in mother and child wing that were found littered during the inspection.

“A few premises were found to be unclean, and instructions were issued on the spot to clean them. The hospital staff has also been directed to wear proper uniform and perform their duties diligently,” said Kaur.

She stated that such checks would be conducted regularly in future also to ensure proper functioning of the heath facility.

