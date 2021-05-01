SMO nabbed accepting bribe from subordinate

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed a senior medical officer (SMO) red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4,000 from his subordinate at Threawal village falling under the Majitha sub-division.

Dr Raju Chauhan, posted at the primary health centre (PHC), Threawal, has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, at the VB’s Amritsar range police station.

Dr Gurbakshish Singh, posted as a community health officer (CHO) under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) at the health and wellness centre, Abdal village in Amritsar, approached the VB alleging that the SMO was demanding for ₹4,000 each from CHO’s working under him. He also threatened to stop their promotions if the bribe was not paid per month, he alleged.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-vigilance) Parampal Singh said: “A trap was laid and the SMO was arrested red-handed while accepting ₹4,000 from the complainant.”

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed a senior medical officer (SMO) red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹4,000 from his subordinate at Threawal village falling under the Majitha sub-division. Dr Raju Chauhan, posted at the primary health centre (PHC), Threawal, has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, at the VB’s Amritsar range police station. Dr Gurbakshish Singh, posted as a community health officer (CHO) under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) at the health and wellness centre, Abdal village in Amritsar, approached the VB alleging that the SMO was demanding for ₹4,000 each from CHO’s working under him. He also threatened to stop their promotions if the bribe was not paid per month, he alleged. Senior superintendent of police (SSP-vigilance) Parampal Singh said: “A trap was laid and the SMO was arrested red-handed while accepting ₹4,000 from the complainant.”