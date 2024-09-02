 ‘Smuggled from Pak’, 3 pistols seized in Amritsar - Hindustan Times
‘Smuggled from Pak’, 3 pistols seized in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Sep 02, 2024 07:04 AM IST

The police arrested Ravinder Singh, who is said to have contacts with Pakistan-based smugglers, and seized the weapons besides a motorcycle. His accomplice is on the run.

The Amritsar rural police arrested an arms smuggler and seized three .30 bore pistols from his possession, officials said on Sunday. Identified as Ravinder Singh, a resident of Daoke village situated near the international border, the accused is said to have been in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers.

The seized three .30 bore pistols (HT Photo)
Senior superintendent of police (Amritsar rural) Charanjit Singh Sohal said staff of the crime investigation agency (CIA) got a tip-off that Ravinder Singh, along with Arshdeep Singh of the same village, had received weapons from a Pakistan-based smuggler, named Chacha. They had to supply these weapons further, according to the police.

The police arrested Ravinder and seized the weapons besides a motorcycle. His accomplice is on the run.

The SSP said a case has been registered against both under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Gharinda police station. He said a hunt has been launched to nab the accused. An investigation is being carried out to unearth the whole network of smuggling, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ‘Smuggled from Pak’, 3 pistols seized in Amritsar
