‘Smuggled from Pak’, 3 pistols seized in Amritsar

The Amritsar rural police arrested an arms smuggler and seized three .30 bore pistols from his possession, officials said on Sunday. Identified as Ravinder Singh, a resident of Daoke village situated near the international border, the accused is said to have been in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers.
Senior superintendent of police (Amritsar rural) Charanjit Singh Sohal said staff of the crime investigation agency (CIA) got a tip-off that Ravinder Singh, along with Arshdeep Singh of the same village, had received weapons from a Pakistan-based smuggler, named Chacha. They had to supply these weapons further, according to the police.
The SSP said a case has been registered against both under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Gharinda police station. He said a hunt has been launched to nab the accused. An investigation is being carried out to unearth the whole network of smuggling, he added.