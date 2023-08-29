Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shopper loses gold chain to snatchers in Panchkula

Shopper loses gold chain to snatchers in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 29, 2023 02:02 AM IST

The victim, Lajo Bai, 40, is a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula; she told the police that she ran a beauty parlour in Baltana

A woman out to buy vegetables with her daughter fell prey to snatchers, who took away her gold chain in Sector 14 on Sunday.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station, Panchkula, on Sunday. (iStock)

The victim, Lajo Bai, 40, is a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula. She told the police that she ran a beauty parlour in Baltana.

On Sunday, she and her daughter left home on a Honda Activa to buy vegetables from the kisan mandi in Sector 14. On the way, a youth snatched her gold chain and fled with his accomplices waiting at a distance on a motorcycle.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
woman snatchers
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP