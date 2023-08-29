News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Shopper loses gold chain to snatchers in Panchkula

Shopper loses gold chain to snatchers in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 29, 2023 02:02 AM IST

A woman out to buy vegetables with her daughter fell prey to snatchers, who took away her gold chain in Sector 14 on Sunday.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station, Panchkula, on Sunday. (iStock)
The victim, Lajo Bai, 40, is a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula. She told the police that she ran a beauty parlour in Baltana.

On Sunday, she and her daughter left home on a Honda Activa to buy vegetables from the kisan mandi in Sector 14. On the way, a youth snatched her gold chain and fled with his accomplices waiting at a distance on a motorcycle.

A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station on Sunday.

