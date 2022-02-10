Snow, freezing cold hits power generation in Himachal

Power generation in all major hydroelectric projects of Himachal Pradesh, including the 1,500-MW Nathpa-Jhakri project, the 412-MW Rampur project, both run by the Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam, and the JSW-promoted Karcham-Wangtoo project, has dropped by 75% to 80% due to reduced water discharge in rivers amid freezing cold conditions in the higher reaches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Punjab, Haryana govts owe Chandigarh PGIMER ₹8.74 crore

Due to low production, the state is buying power through banking and bilateral arrangements with neighbouring states to meet its domestic demand for all categories of consumers.

Power projects in Himachal Pradesh generate 270 lakh to 275 lakh units of electricity daily in summer. However, the production drops to 68 lakh units in winter.

Sources in the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board said that a drop of up to 85% is normally witnessed in December and January.

After good rain and snowfall this winter, power generation is expected to pick up in March when the freezing conditions abate and the flow in rivers increases.

Demand for electricity up, state banks on neighbours

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In winter, the demand for electricity goes up and this time the state consumed 365 lakh units of power. The government bought electricity at ₹2.50 to ₹3.23 per unit from neighbouring states, putting an extra burden on the loss-making entity.

According to the state electricity board, 45 lakh units are being withdrawn daily from the neighbouring states under the banking system after the reduction in power generation. While 100 lakh units of power is being taken as part of Centre-sector projects, 90 lakh units as part of bilateral purchase agreements and 26 lakh units of Rampur project.

There are more than 22 lakh domestic and commercial electricity consumers in the state. The electricity from the banking system is returned to Himachal Pradesh free of cost, as the state also lends electricity to neighbouring states free of cost under in summer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State’s hydropower hub caught in freeze

The generation scenario is likely to remain affected till this month-end with the meteorological department forecasting more snow in the coming days. A fresh feeble western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of February 13 in the upper regions of Kinnaur and Shimla district. Sangla in Kinnaur received 2.2 inches of snowfall recently.

Kinnaur district in the upper Sutlej basin is the state’s hydropower hub. It has 53 power projects of which 17 are large. The SJVN’s Nathpa-Jhakri power project produces 1500MW of electricity, while Jindal Steel Works Energy’s Karcham-Wangtoo project produces about 1,100MW of power. Both are located in Kinnaur district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON