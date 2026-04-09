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Snow in April leaves Himachal apple growers hanging by a thread

Most orchards are currently in the pink bud stage or early bloom, a phase highly sensitive to external conditions and extreme cold 

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 06:22 am IST
By Shailee Dogra, Shimla
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The apple growers in Himachal Pradesh are a worried lot after a fresh spell of snowfall has caused mercury to plummet to 6 to 8 degrees during the crucial flowering season, when an average temperature of 14 to 15 degrees is essential.

Owing to the weight of the snow, the anti-hail nets and bamboo supports, installed to protect the apples from hailstorms, have also given way. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Most orchards are currently in the pink bud stage or early bloom, a phase highly sensitive to external conditions and extreme cold at this stage directly affects pollination and fruit set influencing the eventual yield.

Orchards in lower elevations had already suffered due to inadequate chill during a warmer winter and lack of moisture, resulting in poor bloom and weak fruit set. Now, as mid- and high-altitude orchards reached a promising stage, back-to-back hailstorms and falling temperatures have dealt a severe blow.

What makes matters worse is that owing to the weight of the snow, the anti-hail nets and bamboo supports, installed to protect the apples from hailstorms, have also given way.

Dr Usha Sharma, head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Shimla, explained, “The adverse weather condition could lead to damage to the pink bud and disruption in pollination, which will definitely affect the yield. Another concern is the increased susceptibility to fungal infections later, impacting both the quality and quantity of the produce.”

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Negi said efforts were underway to address disaster-related losses, but stressed that existing compensation norms remained limited. “The current manual compensation is minimal, so insurance remains the most practical solution for farmers,” he added.

He also highlighted that add-on coverage such as hailstorm protection can further secure farmers’ interests. “Natural calamities are beyond human control, but farmers can minimise losses through insurance,” he added.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Snow in April leaves Himachal apple growers hanging by a thread
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Snow in April leaves Himachal apple growers hanging by a thread
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