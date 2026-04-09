Snow in April leaves Himachal apple growers hanging by a thread

The apple growers in Himachal Pradesh are a worried lot after a fresh spell of snowfall has caused mercury to plummet to 6 to 8 degrees during the crucial flowering season, when an average temperature of 14 to 15 degrees is essential.

Owing to the weight of the snow, the anti-hail nets and bamboo supports, installed to protect the apples from hailstorms, have also given way. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

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Most orchards are currently in the pink bud stage or early bloom, a phase highly sensitive to external conditions and extreme cold at this stage directly affects pollination and fruit set influencing the eventual yield.

Orchards in lower elevations had already suffered due to inadequate chill during a warmer winter and lack of moisture, resulting in poor bloom and weak fruit set. Now, as mid- and high-altitude orchards reached a promising stage, back-to-back hailstorms and falling temperatures have dealt a severe blow.

What makes matters worse is that owing to the weight of the snow, the anti-hail nets and bamboo supports, installed to protect the apples from hailstorms, have also given way.

Dr Usha Sharma, head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Shimla, explained, “The adverse weather condition could lead to damage to the pink bud and disruption in pollination, which will definitely affect the yield. Another concern is the increased susceptibility to fungal infections later, impacting both the quality and quantity of the produce.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The intense cold will harm pink buds and blossoms. Growers are likely to face heavy losses,” said farmer Ravinder Chauhan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The intense cold will harm pink buds and blossoms. Growers are likely to face heavy losses,” said farmer Ravinder Chauhan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “You can see the broken bamboo supports and damaged trees in several orchards,” said Vijay Thakur, an apple grower in Kothkhai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You can see the broken bamboo supports and damaged trees in several orchards,” said Vijay Thakur, an apple grower in Kothkhai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Opt for crop insurance schemes: Negi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Opt for crop insurance schemes: Negi {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} State revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister on Wednesday said unseasonal rain and heavy snowfall across the state had caused significant damage to apple orchards and stone fruit crops. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister on Wednesday said unseasonal rain and heavy snowfall across the state had caused significant damage to apple orchards and stone fruit crops. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minister urged orchardists to take maximum advantage of crop insurance schemes to safeguard against recurring natural disasters. “Weather uncertainties such as insufficient chilling, excess heat or erratic rainfall directly affect flowering and fruit setting. Crop insurance is the only effective safeguard, and the premium is subsidised by the government,” Negi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister urged orchardists to take maximum advantage of crop insurance schemes to safeguard against recurring natural disasters. “Weather uncertainties such as insufficient chilling, excess heat or erratic rainfall directly affect flowering and fruit setting. Crop insurance is the only effective safeguard, and the premium is subsidised by the government,” Negi said. {{/usCountry}}

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Reiterating the government’s commitment, Negi said efforts were underway to address disaster-related losses, but stressed that existing compensation norms remained limited. “The current manual compensation is minimal, so insurance remains the most practical solution for farmers,” he added.

He also highlighted that add-on coverage such as hailstorm protection can further secure farmers’ interests. “Natural calamities are beyond human control, but farmers can minimise losses through insurance,” he added.

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