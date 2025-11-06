Snow, rain in upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed rainfall while higher reaches received snowfall on Wednesday, leading to a dip in the minimum temperatures in upper reaches. A man clears a rooftop of snow in Lahaul on Wednesday. (PTI)

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Shimla office, very light to light rain was observed at a few places, while very light snowfall was observed at isolated places over the state during the past 24 hours.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti and the higher reaches of Kinnaur, Kullu and mountain passes received fresh snowfall. The weather office said that trace snowfall was observed in Keylong and Kukumseri.

The fresh snowfall brought cheer to local residents and tourists as it heralded the arrival of winter. This year, Himachal’s higher reaches received the first snowfall of the season on October 5. The early snowfall has raised hopes for tourism boost among stakeholders in the state.

In terms of rainfall, Kothi recorded the highest rainfall of 7 mm, followed by Sangla (6.2 mm), Brahmani (4.2 mm), Kalpa (3.6 mm), Kasauli (3.0 mm), Naina Devi (2.4 mm) and Manali (2.0 mm).

The IMD office said that the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Tabo at minus2.2°C, followed by Kukumseri at minus 1.8°C and Keylong at minus minus 0.4°C. The minimum temperatures for many stations were above normal by two to four degrees, they were normal or near normal at isolated stations and they were in the range of -2°C to 18°C over the state.

Dry weather to prevail

According to MeT officials, dry weather is likely to prevail over the state from November 6 to 11. The minimum temperatures are likely to fall by two to four degrees over the state during the next three-four days and maximum temperatures are also expected to fall by two to theww degrees during the next 24 hours, thereafter, they are likely to rise gradually by two to four degrees during the subsequent few days.