Snow, rain lash J&K, expect more in 3 days

Mild rains lashed plains of Jammu and Kashmir and light snowfall was seen in the mountains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather advisory predicting widespread rains and snow in most places of the union territory for the next three days. A Kashmiri vendor sells vegetables on the banks of Dal Lake amid rainfall in Srinagar on Tuesday. (AFP)

The weather was cloudy from the morning as the IMD’s Srinagar MeT Centre said that a western disturbance – moisture laden winds blowing from the Mediterranean – hit the region. By the afternoon, light rains were experienced in the plains including in summer capital Srinagar and many other areas of Kashmir valley like Baramulla and Kupwara.

The MeT said the ski resort of Gulmarg, where the government has postponed Khelo India Winter Games owing to lack of sufficient snow over the slopes, received 7.6 cm of snow till 5.30 pm. “While Srinagar and Jammu cities witnessed light rains, Kupwara recorded 2 mm rainfall,” an official said.

The MeT issued a weather advisory to Kashmir administration, warning that active western disturbance may affect J&K and adjoining areas from Tuesday evening to February 28.

“Under the influence of this weather system, widespread moderate rain/snow/thunderstorm is expected in most places of Jammu & Kashmir,” said meteorologist M Hussain Mir in the advisory. “The system will most likely to cause moderate to heavy snow mainly in middle and upper reaches of Kashmir division, like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulail valley), Kupwara (Machil and Tangdhar sector), Shopian (Pir Ki Gali), Qazigund Ramban axis, Doda, Kishtwar and Pirpanjal Range of Jammu division during above mentioned period,” he said.

There is possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy snow over few higher reaches of South Kashmir & Chenab valley on February 27 and 28. The advisory warned of traffic disruption in Srinagar-Jammu national highway and also disruption in air traffic. It stated that the traffic may be affected at Sadhna pass, Razdhan pass, Sonamarg-Zojila axis, Sinthan top and Mughal Road.

This winter, J&K has witnessed a 70% deficit in precipitation with waterbodies, including Jhelum river, recording one of the lowest water levels. The officials have warned of an acute water crisis in coming months if the precipitation percentage doesn’t increase.