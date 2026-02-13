Social security schemes: Haryana orders ₹200 monthly hike for old age pension, 8 other schemes

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered a flat ₹200 across the board hike in the monthly remuneration paid to the beneficiaries of nine key social security schemes including the old age pension, pensions given to the differently abled, destitute women and widows, dwarfs, eunuchs. The hike comes to about 6.67%. As per orders, monthly financial assistance for destitute children has also been increased from ₹2,100 (one child) to ₹2,300 and from ₹4,200 to ₹4,600 (two children).

The revised rates – up from ₹3,000 per month to ₹3,200 per month - will be applicable with retrospective effect from November 1, 2025 and the arrears will be paid this February, said an order issued by additional chief secretary, social justice, empowerment, welfare of scheduled castes, backward classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) department, G Anupama. Beneficiaries of Ladli Social Security Pension Scheme, those getting financial assistance for widower and unmarried persons, persons suffering from rare diseases and stage 3 and 4 Cancer patients will get the enhanced remuneration with effect from November 2025.

The state government has also hiked the monthly financial assistance to non-school-going differently-abled children raised from ₹2,400 to ₹2,600.

As per orders, monthly financial assistance for destitute children has also been increased from ₹2,100 (one child) to ₹2,300 and from ₹4,200 to ₹4,600 (two children). Monthly financial assistance to Kashmiri migrant families settled in Haryana also stands enhanced from ₹1,500 to ₹1,700 per person, with maximum family assistance being increased from ₹7,500 to ₹8,500. The monthly financial assistance given to victims of acid attack has also been increased across all disability slabs – for 40 to 50% disability the assistance has been hiked from ₹7,500 to ₹8,000, for 50–60% disability, the assistance stands hiked to ₹11,200 and for more than 60% disability, the assistance has been hiked to ₹14,400 from ₹13,500.