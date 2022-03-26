Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Solar plant to make Jang-e-Azadi memorial self-reliant in power generation: DC
chandigarh news

Solar plant to make Jang-e-Azadi memorial self-reliant in power generation: DC

The DC made the comments while reviewing the progress of setting up of the 1.43 crore solar project at the memorial at Kartarpur. It would be completed in one and a half month.
The setting up of 350 KW solar plant at the Jang-e-Azadi memorial will make the mega structure self sustainable in power production, Jalandhar deputy commissioner-cum-chief executive officer Ghanshyam Thori said.
Published on Mar 26, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

: The setting up of 350 KW solar plant at the Jang-e-Azadi memorial will make the mega structure self sustainable in power production, Deputy Commissioner-cum-chief executive officer Ghanshyam Thori said on Friday.

Thori made the comments while reviewing the progress of setting up of the 1.43 crore solar project at the memorial at Kartarpur. It would be completed in one and a half month.

He said that the main motive of setting up of this plant was to channelise the green energy in the form of solar energy to generate the power and it could be of great use for the memorial in catering to its power requirements.

He said that the initiative will cut the burden of electricity bill by nearly 50 percent as it would supply clean power to the whole complex.

The plant would prove to be instrumental in augmenting the power supply besides ensuring optimum utilisation of this complex, he said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP