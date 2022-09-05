Soldier from Jammu kills wife, daughter inside army camp in Assam, arrested

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 05, 2022 04:21 AM IST

A soldier from Jammu brutally killed his wife and minor daughter inside an army camp of the Assam Rifles at Srikona on Saturday over a family feud, said officials.

The accused soldier from Jammu, identified as havildar Ravinder Kumar of the 39 Assam Rifles, was arrested. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The accused soldier, identified as havildar Ravinder Kumar of the 39 Assam Rifles, was arrested.

“Havildar (general duty) Ravinder Kumar of the 39 AR killed his wife Monika Dogra, 32, and his 10-year-old daughter at 4.15 am on Saturday. He belongs to Jammu’s Jourian in Akhnoor and wife hailed from Samba,” said a defence official.

The accused had shifted his family in family quarters of the 39 AR at Srikona on March 10 this year.

“He was detained and shifted to quarter guard before police formally arrested him,” said the official.

He said that the accused had used a machete to slit the throats of his wife and daughter.

“What drove him to such an extreme step is not known yet but apparently there was a feud in the family,” he said.

The bodies were seen lying on the floor of his family quarter in a pool of blood, he added.

After committing the crime, the accused fled and hid inside a temple in the army camp from where he was arrested.

