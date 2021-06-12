Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Solid waste management in Chandigarh: Material recovery, transfer station inaugurated
chandigarh news

Solid waste management in Chandigarh: Material recovery, transfer station inaugurated

Equipped with capsule to compact waste to one fifth of the original volume to save cost of transportation of waste and space required for disposal
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The material recovery facility-cum-garbage transfer station at the 3BRD solid waste treatment plant site in Industrial Area, Phase 2, in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Friday inaugurated the first material recovery facility-cum-garbage transfer station at the 3BRD solid waste treatment plant site in Industrial Area, Phase 2, here.

Addressing the gathering after inauguration of the station, Badnore said that the centre was the first one out of three to be constructed in the city. The other two were under construction at Industrial Area, Phase I, and Sector 25 (West).

Badnore said that the project was one of the components of the comprehensive solid waste management system as per SWM Rules, 2016, which aim at reducing time and cost involved in collection and transfer of waste, besides generating income by recovering reusable and recyclable waste.

Mayor Ravi Kant Sharma said that door-to-door waste collection vehicles will bring segregated waste, both dry and wet, in different compartments to the material recovery facility that has dedicated space for sorting of recoverable dry waste into different categories like paper, card, recyclable plastics, glass bottles, metal etc.

Dry waste left after recovery of recyclable materials will be compacted in huge compactors to the compost plant located in Sector 25, Dadumajra. Weigh bridges have been provided for measurement of dry and wet waste within the facility.

He said that MRF facility was equipped with hopper-tippers and compactor capsules for transfer of waste from smaller vehicles to capsules where the waste will be compacted to one fifth of the original volume. The volume reduction will save cost of transportation of waste and space required for disposal of waste.

KK Yadav, MC commissioner-cum-CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, said that waste from Sectors 31, 32, 33,34, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 50, 51, part 63, Industrial Area Phase 1, Ramdarbar, Hallomajra, Makhan Majra and Behlana was proposed to be brought at the 3BRD facility.

The station in Sector 25 (West) will cater to Sectors 1, 2, 3,4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 25, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, part 61, Maloya, Togan, Dhanas, Sarangpur, Shangari Wala, Khuda Lahora and Khuda Ali Sher. The remaining sectors will be catered to by the station at Industrial Area, Phase 1.

The stations will be equipped with parking facilities and vehicle washing facilities, monitored through 20 CCTV cameras. Each transfer station will have two conveyer belts, industrial shed, three weigh bridges, one wash system, compactor and trucks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet

Serena Williams' daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP