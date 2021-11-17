Some people misleading farmers to fulfil their political motives: Banwari Lal

Haryana cooperation minister Banwari Lal said some people are misleading farmers by instigating them to fulfil their political motives.

“Everybody has a right to protest. But there are some limits as people want to disturb the peace and harmony in state,” the minister said, in a statement after his virtual address from Panipat on launch of crushing operations at a cooperative sugarmill in Shahbad.

He said the government is committed to the welfare of farmers and steps are being taken to assist cane-growers of Haryana.

He urged farmers to write to him directly if they face any difficulties and assured that their issues will be addressed immediately.

“Besides having highest sugarcane advisory prices of ₹362 per quintal and the per day crushing capacity of all 11 cooperative sugarmills being increased to 29,650 from 27,300,” he said, adding, “Loans of ₹3,511 crore and subsidies of ₹371 crore have been given to the mills for since 2014.”

High drama was witnessed at the Shahbad sugarmill as a group of farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) threatened to protest any politician or cooperation minister from coming to attend the programme. The farmers objected even virtual inauguration of the crushing by the cooperation minister.

They said, in the invitation cards, the administration has announced that deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar will inaugurate crushing operations physically and there was no mention that the minister will also attend the programme, virtually.

BKU (Charuni) spokesperson Rakesh Bains said late night, they had received invitation cards but there was no mention that the minister will also attend the programme. They decided to protest the virtual inauguration by the minister.

He said on call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers of Haryana do not want leaders of the ruling parties to attend the programmes as they did not take any steps to accept the farmers’ demand or end the agitation.

Vijender Chaudhary, managing director of the sugarmill, refuted the allegations that the administration did not disclose that the minister will join the inauguration virtually and said it was decided that the minister will inaugurate the crushing via video conferencing.

The MD said the invitation being circulated by farmers was not finalised. In the final invitation, it was mentioned that the minister will inaugurate the crushing. In the card, there is no mention on whether the inauguration will be virtual or physical.