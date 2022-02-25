Sonepat police await Deep Sidhu’s viscera report

The Sonepat Police are waiting for the viscera report of Punjabi actor and activist Sandeep alias Deep Sidhu, an accused in the Red Fort violence case, who died in a road mishap on February 15 near Sonepat’s Kharkhauda, to determine the cause of the accident.

The actor had died after his Mahindra Scorpio crashed into the back of a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway near Pipli Toll Plaza in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda. Later, the Kharkhauda police booked the truck driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence on the complaint filed by the victim’s brother Mandeep Sidhu.

Sonepat deputy superintendent of police Vipin Kadian said after autopsy examination, the deceased’s viscera was sent for chemical examination, the report of which is still awaited to establish the cause of death.

“ We are probing this case from all angles and are waiting for the viscera report,” the DSP said. A police official , who is part of the probe, in condition of anonymity, said the actor’s friend Reena Rai told them that she was asleep when the accident took place.

“ Rai said when she opened her eyes, she found their car damaged and Sidhu seriously injured. We are waiting for the viscera report. The post-mortem examination revealed that Sidhu had suffered a head injury.The truck driver, who was bailed out after the arrest, said he was not at fault as the actor had rammed his car into his truck and died,” he said.

Earlier, Sonepat superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma said they had recovered CCTV footage from the Pipli Toll Plaza on the KMP, which shows Sidhu’s vehicle had left at around 7:15pm on Tuesday.

“A partially consumed liquor bottle was recovered from the actor’s car, but it is yet to be ascertained whether he had consumed it or not,” Sharma said.

On the possibility of foul play behind the incident, the Sonepat SP had said preliminary investigations reveal that it was an accident. Even the actor’s family has not raised any such apprehensions.